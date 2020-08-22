One of the county’s Approved Mental Health Professionals talks about their work under the Mental Health Act, and about the increase in demand for services as a result of the coronavirus pandemic

IF I was to say to you Approved Mental Health Professional or its abbreviation AMHP there is a very good chance these mean nothing to you. But if I was to mention being “sectioned” under the Mental Health Act there is a greater chance you would know what I was talking about.

The role of AMHP is perhaps the most crucial in the process of a person being detained under the Act as it is that individual guided by doctors who has the final say on whether it is the right course of action for the subject and their loved ones.

I am part of a team of eight core AMHPs employed by Durham County Council, with additional social workers also available to be called upon if there is an increase in demand. In recent months, there has been undoubtedly greater demand due to the changes to everyday life which have resulted from coronavirus and the stresses they have placed on people and their mental health.

We work five day weeks with shifts as a guide from 8.30am until 5pm, with emergency cover outside those times. However, in reality we will work whatever hours are needed to ensure a situation is resolved with the right outcome for the individual and their mental health.

One member of the team will handle “referrals” as they come in and allocate them to an AMHP. These will come from a range of professionals, namely doctors, police officers, hospital workers via the council’s Social Care Direct service.

They will be about a person of any age who is extremely mentally unwell and potentially posing a threat to themselves or others.

Those making referrals will likely have done so as a last resort with the person doing so feeling a detention under the Act might be needed. Yet we will always consider alternatives – family support, getting a crisis team involved or a care package in the home. During the pandemic we have tried more so than ever to support people to stay in their own home but sadly this will not always be possible.

The first thing we must do is to carry out an assessment. This will require myself or one of the other AMHPs to visit the person accompanied by two doctors – one of whom is generally known to the individual. Location wise it can be in the person’s home or in a hospital, or another setting such as a police station or a prison. While my colleagues and I have been based at home rather than in the office throughout the pandemic, going out to deliver assessments face-to-face is an element of the job which has not changed. When doing so we are fully decked out in PPE, namely aprons, gloves, masks and, in particularly high risk environments, visors. While wearing such gear took a bit of getting used to we all fully appreciate the need to do so.

What AMHP they rely on in their daily work life

The importance of continuing to do face-to-face assessments during the pandemic is that they are not just about speaking to the person. They also require us to assess how the individual comes across, their body language and any risks they pose – none of which can be picked up as well if done remotely.

Once the assessment is carried out, the doctors and myself or a colleague will convene privately to discuss how the person’s mental health needs are best served. We will always look at alternatives to detention which might be that the person agrees to go to hospital on an informal basis. However there are strict criteria and should we feel that the person’s mental health is best served by them being admitted to hospital for assessment and treatment the legislation allows us to ensure that happens.

This is never a decision taken lightly and while it is the AMHP’s ultimate decision we must have recommendations to that effect from both doctors to do so.

It is also within our role as AMHPs to make arrangements should they be needed for any children of a detainee, ensuring they can stay with and be cared for by family or friends. Should they have any pets, we also make arrangements for these to be looked after and it is also part of our job to ensure the person’s property is secure should it be empty while they are detained. We also arrange transport should an individual need to be admitted to hospital and ensure they can be accommodated there.

There is no doubt the role of AMHP is a challenging and emotional one as you are dealing with people when they are at their most vulnerable and at what might be the lowest point in their life. You are also in contact with the person’s family members for whom it is so hard to see their loved one so unwell.

But the job satisfaction comes from knowing that you are helping that person by ensuring they are in a safe environment where they will get the care they need to hopefully put them on the path to recovery. It is also in the great relief provided to family members who have been going through the stress of trying to support the person, sometimes 24 hours a day, and who now have the comfort of knowing they are getting the best possible care.