GOOD things came in threes for a County Durham school yesterday – as a set of triplets and two sets of twins celebrated GCSE success.

Amongst the 230 strong cohort picking up their results at St John’s Catholic School and Sixth Form College, in Bishop Auckland, were triplets Eleanor, Felicia, and Alexandra Golightly, plus twins James and Ethan Dowson, and Luke and Amy Simpson.

It was an emotional day for all the students whose studies and exams came to a sudden end when lockdown was announced.

However, head teacher, Lisa Byron, paid tribute to their resilience and hard work.

“The staff and I are delighted with the results of all of the students, many of whom have had their own challenges to deal with,” she said.

“They have reaped the benefit of their commitment to their studies in what has been a very difficult time for them.”

They included students like Byron Wilson, 16, who has struggled to be in school for the last year, having been diagnosed with Crohn’s disease after undergoing multiple tests when his weight dropped to five stone.

Stress brings on his symptoms, and he admits that this has been a particularly challenging time.

Byron was delighted to achieve eight good grade GCSEs, and plans to go take A Levels with a view to becoming a primary school teacher.

Sophie Bush’s plans to hit her target of raising £1,000 towards going to Kenya to help at a school came to an abrupt halt with lockdown, but her eight GCSEs means that she can still take up her place at Durham Sixth Form to study for A levels.

Many of the students are celebrating exceptional results, such as Aenghus Hughes, who achieved ten grade 9s – the highest score; Millie Fodden, who achieved nine grade 9s, and one grade 8; and Ruby Campbell who takes home nine grade 9s and one grade 7.

Mrs Byron said: “We are incredibly proud of all of their achievements, and how resilient they’ve been. I also want to say thank you to all the staff for their hard work in guiding and supporting our young people to fulfilling their dreams.”

Many of the students are returning to the school, which is part of the Bishop Hogarth Catholic Education Trust, to take A levels in the sixth form, and staff are looking forward to welcoming them back.