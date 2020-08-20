A YOUNG banned driver involved in a 14-mile police chase was warned he may be facing a taste of life behind bars on his return to court.
Graham Jackson, 18, was told there was, “an element of joyriding” over his manner of driving in a Renault Megane, pursued by police, between Darlington and Ferryhill, shortly after midnight, on December 29, last year.
He appeared at Durham Crown Court having admitted dangerous driving, while disqualified and without insurance.
But Judge James Adkin told the hearing that having read a letter submitted to the court by Jackson’s mother, outlining concern over potential background mental health issues which may have played a part in her son’s case, he wanted it to be addressed in a Probation Service report.
“On the face of it, it looks like a custody case, given the circumstances of the driving and the fact he was in breach of a community order.
“It has all the hallmarks of joyriding with a number of passengers in that car at the time.
“But, I’m slightly concerned there may be mental health issues in the background and I feel we ought to have more information from the Probation Service.”
He bailed Jackson, of School View, Ferryhill, to return for sentence on September 14.