A WATER company is launching a virtual festival with industry professionals to help school and college leavers find work.

Northumbrian Water is reaching out to this year's school leavers, as well as college and university students across the country, and inviting them to take part in one of the biggest virtual festivals of innovation the world has ever seen.

Taking place from Monday 14 to Thursday 17 September, the company's fourth annual Innovation Festival is offering young people a helping hand into the world of work, with a whole range of online resources to gain inspiration and practical know-how as they look to the future and careers.

The festival, which brings a range of people together from different backgrounds and professions, will see scientists, engineers and industry experts from around the globe work across more than thirty different activities and workshops as they help to solve some of world's biggest problems and challenges.

As well as applying innovative thinking to their careers and finding out more about themselves, the young people will be able to join some of these online workshops and work alongside innovative minds to help bring their learning to life and share their contribution.

Sophie Carvin, Northumbrian Water's Academy Manager, said: "We know that getting exam results, leaving school or making the transition into work is always a tense time, and coronavirus has made it even tougher for this year's Class of 2020.

"We want to help support these young people who will make up the workforce of the future and our Innovation Festival is the ideal opportunity for us to reach out to them as they face a very different employment market following the pandemic.”

To find out more about the Innovation Festival and to sign up, see www.innovationfestival.org.