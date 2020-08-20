A DRUG driver escaped an immediate prison sentence after a judge noted that during a prolonged police chase he largely observed the speed limit.

Durham Crown Court heard that Daniel Gary Clayton initially stopped for police.

But, knowing he should not be driving, he admitted “panicking” and driving away from the approaching police vehicle.

Clayton was at the wheel of a Nissan X-Trail spotted by police in Leasingthorne, near Spennymoor, at 7pm on January 20.

Phillip Morley, prosecuting, said he maintained speeds of between 30 and 40-miles per hour while police followed on the A167, A689 and A688.

Oncoming motorists were forced to take evasive action to avoid a collision on a country lane and after he pulled out at a junction into traffic, while he also took a roundabout in the wrong direction almost causing a head-on collision.

Mr Morley said police called in air support to follow the X-Trail as it took to a farm track, which was inaccessible to one police vehicle in the conditions.

Clayton, who had a passenger with him, carried on, but eventually abandoned the car on Lyne Road, Spennymoor.

He tried to flee on foot, but was detained by police and gave a positive test for cocaine, including breakdown products of the class A drug, which exceeded the permitted level for driving.

The 26-year-old defendant, of Beech Road, Spennymoor, admitted dangerous and drug driving, failing to stop for police and driving without insurance.

A self-employed ground worker, he said he was driving a colleague home from work and “panicked” seeing police, knowing he should not be driving.

Judge Ray Singh said it was “fortunate” no-one was injured, given the “cocktail” of drugs in his system.

“What is remarkable is that during that prolonged drive to a large extent you kept within the speed limits, but there was some sustained dangerousness.”

He imposed a ten-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, with a four-month home curfew, from 8pm to 6am, and a three-year driving ban.