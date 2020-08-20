AFTER months of not being able to hold fundraising events because of Covid-19 restrictions, a charity is ready to cram the summer with 14 big days and nights out.

The Bishop Auckland-based Angel Trust estimates it has lost about £80,000 in potential funding because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Its recovery fundraising drive starts tomorrow with a concert by tribute acts Coldplay UK and The Jam’d, at Hardwick Hall Hotel, Sedgefield. Tickets are still available.

The charity and hotel managers have lined up a series of outdoor events, to be held over the next three weeks.

Angel Trust chief executive Clair McGregor said: “

We have given funds out throughout Covid and continued to help the community, providing PPE for care homes and in the community, delivered food hampers and meals.

“We’ve worked really hard to organise safe events we think lots of people will love, with loads of amazing performers, including a Ladies Day on Sunday like never before with seven different acts, a festival feel but classy with afternoon teas and VIP areas.

“What we need now is people to come out, confident that they’ll feel safe and have a great time, and support us.”

She said the cash raised over the three weekends is vital as the charity did not qualify for a grant from the government’s Covid-19 Charities Fund, administered by The National Lottery.

Re Take That will appear at the Ladies Day Festival

M People’s Heather Small headlines a show on Saturday, August 22; a Manor Born garden party will be held on Sunday, August 30, Gabrielle appears on Friday, September 4; and the North East Oyster Festival with Boyzlife Live and Emerald Thieves is on Friday, September 11.

Other events include family events featuring Ariana Grande and Little Mix tributes, Disney characters, Kroud Karaoke and drag bingo.

They will all be held outdoors, in the hotel grounds. Groups of up to six will be given a booth, 2m apart from others, and other Covid-19 health and safety measures include staggered entry times, head temperature checks, hand sanitiser and staff will wear PPE.

Amy Lavelle, Hardwick Hall’s events manager, said: “Everyone is really excited to get back out after a difficult few months and we’re excited to be able to host people in our grounds.

“There are many measures in place so everyone feels really safe in a fun environment.

“We’re also keen to get people back out to support the Angel Trust.”