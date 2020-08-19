A MAN is being sought by police after terrorising women out walking.

Police were called at 6.25pm on Monday, following reports that a man had exposed himself and then touched himself in front of two women who were walking their dogs on Auckland Way, near Bracks Farm housing estate.

Warnings have been issued on social media from several women claiming they have all been followed by the same man and urging others not to walk in the area.

One women told Facebook users: “Just want to make everyone aware - yesterday I was out for a walk down the lines between Sunnybrow and Bishop Auckland when a man started to follow me. When I started to speed up, so did he. He got close enough to touch me, but luckily my brother was on his bike a little bit ahead and stopped to wait for me. When he realised, I wasn’t on my own - he turned around to walk away.

“However, the police have turned up at my house today to tell me that this has happened to another girl around an hour after me. Just wanted to put a warning out there for anyone who usually walks that way to be aware. Someone has actually seen him come out of the bushes - so be extra careful.”

The man is described as having dark hair and eyes and was wearing a navy tracksuit and trainers.

Police said the report is believed to be linked to another incident which happened at 4.50pm that day on the old railway line between Hunwick and Bishop Auckland.

A woman was out walking with her brother when a man began to follow her, who was then deterred when he saw the woman’s brother cycling ahead of her.

Anyone who has any information on who the man is should call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 301 of August 17.