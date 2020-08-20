The incredible ways people have adapted to life under lockdown are revealed in a new collection of photographs.

Overnight, measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak saw the way we live transformed.

And to mark these unprecedented times, Cartridge Save held a competition to find the nation’s most iconic lockdown snap.

From graduations held in lockdown, to honouring key workers, 25 images have made it onto the shortlist – before a public vote helps decide the overall winner.

Hundreds of entries across the UK were submitted over the last few months, with a panel of experts whittling down the final 25.

The shortlist includes Sarah Proud, 39, from Cockfield, who captured a lockdown quiz night with friends. She said: “Lockdown has been quite hard not being able to see family and friends for so long but as you can see we found other ways to keep ourselves entertained.

“We’ve done our little quiz night every week, complete with a theme and fancy dress, and it’s helped lift our spirits when we’ve been struggling and helped us feel connected. I entered the competition as our photo shows that not everything in this time is doom and gloom and if it brings a smile to someone’s face then that’s just what we wanted.”

Also included in the shortlist is Andrea Murphy, 39, from County Durham, who entered an image of her daughter Sienna, three, clapping for the NHS heroes. She said: “I decided to enter this competition as one of the highlights of my children’s week was standing on the doorstep at 8pm on a Thursday and clapping to honour all the heroes out there working on the frontline.”

Andrea Murphy’s photo of her three-year-old daughter joining the weekly Clap for Carers

A public vote will account for 25 per cent of the final judging, and then a panel of experts will choose a winner from each category, and finally decide an overall winner who will take home a cash prize.

Judging the competition is national freelance newspaper and magazine journalist, Deborah Linton. She said: “What I love about this competition is that each image has an individual story to tell. It’s been great seeing what friends and families across the UK have been doing during lockdown and how they have pulled through together.”

Also judging the competition is national press photographer Mark Waugh.

Public voting is now underway for the competition and will close on 24th August. Check out all of the 25 finalists here