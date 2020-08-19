THE trustees of a museum have announced that visitor numbers have already surpassed those expected for the whole month, less than three weeks after reopening its doors on August 1.

Feedback also showed that visitors feel safe, reassured and confident with the measures that The Bowes Museum has introduced to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Responses to a recent questionnaire include:

“All the staff were so careful and welcoming, we felt very safe and cared for, thank you. What a wonderful place for our first post-lockdown visit, it really couldn’t have been better.”

“Felt safe during the whole visit to the exhibitions and the café.”

“Open spaces and plenty of sanitising units.”

“The museum had put in place excellent Covid secure guidelines.”

“The museum appeared to have installed all relevant Covid-19 measures, well done, it was very much appreciated.”

“Excellent organisation covering the virus. I felt safe during the whole of my visit.”

Peter Mothersill, chairman of trustees, said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the support the museum has received from visitors.

"The resounding vote in confidence through such positive feedback is testament to the staff’s hard work in preparing the museum to ensure everyone who comes through the doors feels safe and welcomed.”

The museum has introduced a pre-booked admission process where visitors must buy a ticket for a timed entry slot to the collections.

It has also installed hand sanitising stations around the building and grounds.

there are notices reminding people to adhere to social distancing and separate entrances and exits for both the Museum and café.

It’s also increased cleaning of all areas especially frequently touched points.

A one-way system has been introduced in the shop and screens have been installed at all till points, contactless payment is preferred.

Visitors to the Barnard Castle based Museum are able to enjoy extensions to the Norman Cornish: The Definitive Collection, Pre-Raphaelite Knights: Reinventing the Medieval World and blimey!Lucretia exhibitions as well as a whole host of family fun and young adult’s events.

Tickets can be booked through the museum website at thebowesmuseum.org.uk or by calling 01833 690606.

The museum is open from 10am to 5pm daily and only closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years Day.