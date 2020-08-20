WHEN Covid-19 forced a couple to rearrange their wedding and Maldives honeymoon, the pair decided to make their ‘would-be-wedding month’ one to remember.
Charlotte Bugg, who works at the Pioneering Care Partnership (PCP) in Newton Aycliffe, and her fiancé Sean Johnson both ran 100 kilometres in a month to raise funds for Options.
The project helps people to develop everyday skills, confidence and independence.
Miss Bugg said: “In May 2020, Sean and I were supposed to be getting married and venturing off for a dream honeymoon.
"Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, this had to be put on hold, so we thought we would keep ourselves busy and do something beneficial for our health whilst fundraising for the amazing Options project at PCP, where I work – what better way than us both running 100k in a month.
“We’ve been genuinely overwhelmed by the support received and by everyone’s generosity, we’ve raised over £1077.”
Carol Gaskarth, PCP chief executive added: “The range of fundraising activities our staff have been involved with over the past few weeks has been phenomenal."