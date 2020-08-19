TWO of Olympic bronze medallist Amy Tinkler's former gymnastics coaches have been suspended.
Both are from South Durham Gymnastics Club, based in Spennymoor, County Durham, which is part of an investigation into allegations of abuse made by the former athlete.
- Amy Tinkler confirms complaint over South Durham Gymnastics Club
- British Gymnastics steps down from review into allegations of bullying and abuse
Bishop Auckland-born Miss Tinkler has said her "experiences as a club and elite gymnast", and governing body British Gymnastics' handling of her complaint, led her to announce her retirement in January, aged 20.
A spokesperson for British Gymnastics said: "Two coaches from South Durham Gymnastics Club are currently suspended.
"Suspension is a neutral act intended to protect both parties in a complaint.
"We’re not in a position to comment further on these suspensions or on any other coaches at the moment.”
Miss Tinkler spent more than a decade as a young gymnast with South Durham before moving to South Essex following her Olympic success in Rio 2016.
The club did not comment to The Northern Echo.