ONE of the North East’s largest housing associations has been recognised for the support it gives to veterans, reservists and their spouses.

believe housing has picked up a silver award in the armed forces Employer Recognition Scheme. The County Durham-based housing association was awarded the honour after introducing a range of measures designed to help anyone associated with the armed forces who is looking for a home or a job.

Initiatives introduced by believe housing include extra support and priority for anyone transitioning from the armed forces when applying for a home alongside giving them more opportunities to apply for work.

Liam Gustard joined believe housing in April 2019 after nine years in the Navy, including serving on HMS Iron Duke during the Libya conflict. He now assists customers with their finances and helps them access support.

Liam said: “When I left the Navy I wondered what I was going to do, I looked at getting a HGV licence and all sorts. I contacted some companies locally, including believe housing, and got an interview. They understood that I had transferable skills from my time in the Military Police and that I was willing to learn quickly. I was over the moon when I got the job.

“The job security and support are excellent; I know there’s lots of people in the military who would want the same. It fits around my family life really well. The balance is great, it benefits the whole family. It gives us a solid foundation for life.”

believe housing has also increased its support for reservists and cadets since being handed a bronze award in the scheme just nine months ago.

Reservists have access to extra paid and unpaid leave, alongside dedicated volunteering days.

Cadets are being given extra opportunities for work experience, with other initiatives set to follow.

Apprenticeships are also open to cadets, reservists and anyone transitioning from the armed forces.