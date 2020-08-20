A GROUP set up to safeguard the future of a historic church is about to start vital preservation work.

The Friends of St Edmund’s in Sedgefield are planning to put back a smile on the ‘rather sad’ faces of the town’s church tower clock.

They aim to have the faded blue paintwork re-painted and the fingers re-gilded with gold leaf.

At the same time, they want to give the ageing clock a long-overdue mechanical MOT to correct a technical quirk which sees the clock keeping silent on its first chime.

Dr Alistair Irvine, chairman of the group said: “There is no doubt that the two faces of the clock have seen better days. At present, they look rather sad and we think that the local community and visitors to the town would appreciate our plan to give them a facelift.”

Work on the Victorian clock is part of a four-project preservation programme announced by the friends.

Also included are repairs to the roof of the lychgate, which was badly damaged by lead-thieves, the installation of safety barriers on top of the tower to enable the reintroduction of popular rooftop visits – currently suspended on health and safety grounds – and major stonework repairs to various areas of the church.

All four will need faculty approval from the Diocese of Durham before any work can begin which could take around six months.

The friends, an independent group of volunteers whose primary role is to raise funds to preserve the fabric of the church, admit that the programme will severely deplete their financial reserves.

Repairs to the clock and the refurbishment of the faces will cost an estimated £16,000 – largely because of the high cost of hiring scaffolding or skilled abseil specialists.

The lychgate roof and stonework on the church itself will each cost around £3,000 to repair and the safety barriers will need a further £1,500.

But, the group believes the benefits of the work for both townspeople and the 500 to 600 visitors to St Edmund’s each year, will far outweigh the expense.

Dr Irvine added: “Like many organisations, we have been unable to arrange fundraising events this year because of the coronavirus and our reserves are not as healthy as they once were.”

“However, despite the challenges facing us, the friends are very conscious of the fact that their primary remit is to conserve the fabric of the church to ensure it is in good order for generations to come.”

The friends are now inviting donations of any size from well-wishers to help with the work.

They can be forwarded to friends’ membership secretary Brian Mutch at six Hasledon Grove, Sedgefield, TS21 2JW.

Fore more information visit friendsofstedmunds.org