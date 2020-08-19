Toby Trimble, European specialist in veterinary anaesthesia and analgesia at Wear Referrals, talks about the job he tackles every day

AN important part of your pet’s time at Wear Referrals may involve an anaesthetic for surgery, or to assist the vets in making a diagnosis, for example an endoscopy, CT or MRI scans.

Understandably, this can be a worrying time for pet owners.

Anaesthesia is the field of veterinary practice that deals with using the use of medicines to induce unconsciousness and prevent animals from feeling pain during and after surgery or medical procedures.

We closely monitor your pet during its anaesthetic with multi-parameter anaesthetic monitors assessing the blood pressure, blood oxygen levels, body temperature, heart rate and heart rhythm amongst many other parameters.

A nurse receiving training during surgical anesthetic at the practice

One of the main things we do is to ensure our anaesthetists and nurses go through extensive training in the field of anaesthesia.

Our anaesthesia team is led by our specialist anaesthetist who has many years of experience and advanced training and has passed a set of the stringent examinations of the European College of Veterinary Anaesthesia and Analgesia.

Our anaesthetists provide an individual plan for each pet to ensure it receives the most appropriate care for its condition.

Anaesthetics in healthy animals carries a relatively small risk, however, animals with unstable disease or underlying medical conditions may be more difficult to manage and therefore carry a higher risk under anaesthetic.

A registered veterinary nurse monitoring a pet during surgery

Is it for this reason that, our anaesthetists are closely involved in the management of animals that are very sick, or have complex medical and surgical problems.

Working with the nursing team, anaesthetists plan and take care of your pet to keep them as stable and comfortable as possible during the procedure and recovery.

So, is anaesthesia risky? Yes, it can be. There are risks, but with our team of highly-trained anaesthetists and nurses we do all we can to reduce that risk.