A BIKER group has raised £160 for an animal rescue charity and a kitten through a motorcycle treasure hunt.

The motorcyclists, based in Newcastle, had the clever idea of raising money through a map reliant treasure hunt for Deliverance, a Bishop Auckland based animal rescue service.

The bikers invited members of their group to come along to a meeting spot, with maps and markers, and had a donation pot to collect money for Deliverance in the process.

The idea came from biker Duncan Barnett, who adopted his dog Annie from the rescue and wanted to support the team in their work.

Christine Kipling, founder of Deliverance, said: "Duncan and his wife came to see little Annie a few years ago, and she was so sweet.

"We've stayed friends ever since, and they have been great supporters of the work I do."

"They saw Annie when she first came in they know how hard it has been for her to get used to living in a community."

The rescue service receives floods of calls and messages about animals in need, and Ms Kipling has opened her doors to as many as she can possibly house.

Feral cats have become a more pressing issue recently for the rescue, and Ms Kipling said that she receives numerous messages about strays in the Darlington area.

“At the moment it’s mainly cats and kittens that we are having calls about,” she said.

“I have 19 cats and kittens in my own home at the moment, and seven dogs downstairs.

“They’re coming in pregnant; they’re coming in with day old kittens, and we’re having to trap them to rescue them.

“Members of the public are having to borrow our traps so that they can trap them themselves because we can’t be in every place all at the same time.

“A couple of days ago I had a little black and white cat brought in, she’s only young herself, and she has five teeny-weeny babies that were just hours old.”

She said: “We have a dog called Betty who only has one eye - she was in Bosnia and she was being beaten to death by dog control on the street.

“Somebody had witnessed it, and the people had actually hit her so hard that her eye came out.

“She was taken to a safe place and eventually brought over to this country."

“The person she was originally taken to in this country couldn’t cope with her behavioural issues, so she got brought up here for some rehab work, and she’s still here.

“We tried to rehome her a couple of times, but she just wasn’t happy and struggled to settle in new homes.”

When the bikers paid the rescue a visit to handover the raised money, Ms Kipling and the team were overjoyed.

“I couldn’t stop smiling, because unbeknown to a lot of people I used to be a biker myself,” she said.

“I spent many a year on the back of a motorbike, and had a very deep passion for motorbikes in those days.

“I’ve been all over France, Italy, Switzerland, up in the Alps, and all the way over to the south of France on a motorbike.

“When they all turned up outside the door, I can honestly say I was choked with tears.

“It just brought back so many lovely memories for me, to hear the noise of the engines – I was just so overcome with happiness.

“When they left, they all revved their engines up, pipped their horns and waved – I went back inside and had a good old cry!”

The rescuer takes in many animals that have been through unimaginable ordeals in the UK and abroad.

She and volunteers at Deliverance work hard to provide them with the adequate care and security.

Ms Kipling said: “I want to say a massive thanks to the bikers for thinking of us during this time.

“For a group like that way up in Newcastle to think about a very small rescue in Bishop Auckland, and for big and burly bikers to be thinking about animals in that respect is just really amazing.

“It gives us a sense that there is humanity left in this world after all the cruelty that we see, it was something that was very special.

“I certainly won’t forget it in a hurry – it was lovely.”