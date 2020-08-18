UNIVERSITIES across the region have confirmed they will honour teacher-assessed grades following the fiasco over A-level and GCSE results.

Tens of thousands of students in England are set to see their grades increased after almost 40 percent of grades were reduced from teacher predictions. The chairman of Ofqual, Roger Taylor has since apologised for the "uncertainty and anxiety" caused by the fiasco.

A Sunderland University spokesperson said: “The university welcomes the clarification provided by the government that A-level and GCSE results will revert to teacher-assessed grades based on coursework and mock exams.

“The university will honour all offers confirmed since the initial A-level results were announced last week. In addition, we will re-evaluate candidates who had been adversely affected by having their grades moderated in line with the algorithm.

“The university has already adopted a very flexible approach to candidates who felt their moderated grades did not reflect their predicted achievements. This also applies to applicants who have had to re-sit GCSEs in Maths or English as part of admission requirements.”

Newcastle University said it was working to accept all students who meet the terms of their original offer.

A spokesperson said: “We recognise, however, that some programmes have an externally-determined cap where numbers are tightly restricted because of space or specialist facilities. This is particularly the case for clinical subjects such as medicine and dentistry.

“We are therefore seeking clarity from the Government and relevant agencies about ensuring as many students as possible can be accepted to their first choice University. Where this is not possible, we will guarantee a deferred place for next year."

York University said: “We are working to respond to the UK government announcement about results for confirmation and Clearing.

“York will accept any student whose Centre Assessment Grades meet the terms of that student’s original offer to study at York. Currently this excludes government capped programmes, though we’re working with the government to address this.”

Northumbria University also confirmed all students who meet the terms of their conditional offers from, issued via UCAS, will be accepted and confirmed that places for all students whose status is currently Unconditional Firm at Northumbria are secure.

Durham University told the Palatinate: “We will ensure that any applicant who successfully appeals their A Level results and meets the conditions of their offer is awarded a place on their course. We will do our very best to enrol successfully appealing students in 2020 and where this is not possible we will guarantee entry for 2021.”