A TIME extension has been granted for proceeds of crime inquiries to try to discover the exact benefit made by a conman jailed for six years in April.
Greg Wilson duped a woman into believing she was twice to marry him, having given birth to a son bearing his false surname, despite his claim to have had a vasectomy.
Purporting to be hero firefighter ‘James Scott’, he also conned Coleen Greenwood and her sister, Karen Crear, into “investing” £57,696 in fictitious property developments he claimed to be planning on Newcastle’s Quayside and at the Ramside Hall Estate, near Durham.
Both gave up good jobs to join him in the property venture.
During the deception he led a double life, using his supposed shift patterns with Durham fire service to spend half the week with Ms Greenwood, and the other half with his own wife and three sons at their Darlington home.
Wilson, 39, of Lingwood Court, Thornaby, admitted 13 charges, including eight of fraud, involving sums of about £100,000.
The case was mentioned at Durham Crown Court yesterday, when Richard Herrmann, for the Crown, asked for more time for inquiries to be completed due to the “multiplicity of frauds” committed by Wilson.
Judge Ray Singh agreed and adjourned until December 4.