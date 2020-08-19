A ROTARY Club has elected new officers for the coming year who seek to strengthen ties with local charities.
Crook Rotary Club has elected Chris Hardy as its new president and John Taylor as vice president. Despite a change in officers at the club still intend to support and maintain their links with the local community and organisations but are also supporting an international project in India.
The project “Women in Need” helps to provide breast screening facilities for women who do not have either the access or money to such facilities.
The scheme is operated by a charity headed up by Leah Patterson who hails from Weardale. The rotary club have assisted with the charity’s projects for the last 20 years. Monies will be raised by the club which will also allow access to matched funding from rotary’s district funds.
The rotary club are still not able to hold normal meetings but are conducting business via zoom.