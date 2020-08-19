A VEGAN cafe owner has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help her business survive a move to new premises.

Tracy Parnaby opened her cafe in Spennymoor six years ago, after a career in local government.

It was originally named The Cake House but, after turning vegan in 2017, Mrs Parnaby struggled to serve animal products and relaunched it as the meat-free Caffe No 3.

With interest in veganism growing, the business boomed and as her loyal customer base grew she began dreaming of an expansion and a move into new, bigger premises.

When the cafe had to close due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mrs Parnaby did not have the facilities to offer a takeaway service and all trade stopped.

She has had to move premises sooner than planned and is now desperately trying to transform a new site into a new-look Caffe No 3.

She hopes to incorporate a zero waste shop, a deli, goods from local and ethical traders, to open on evenings and Sundays and one day hopes to host community events and activities.

She has ploughed her savings into the venture and appealed for donations on an online fundraising page at gofundme.com/f/keep-caffe-no-3-open

Mrs Parnaby said: "I'd struggled to serve meat and had to align my business with my moral beliefs, we still had about ten per cent vegetarian with some milk and cheese on the menu.

"From that point on we got busier and busier, people would come in and tell me that they don't want to go to restaurants serving meat.

"Above all else, I care about good tasting food and good customer service, I run the kind of cafe where people start talking to each other, or know when someone wants a coffee in peace.

"In the end, we just didn't have room to do everything I wanted to do and I was having to turn customers away, that is like watching your own pay packet walk away.

"We had to leave our old premises and now I am just working really hard to get reopened and I need help to do it.

"I really need to get it open by October/November. I'm hoping like-minded people see the vision and if they are able to support me, help create something different."