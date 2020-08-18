A TOWN pulled out all the stops to ensure the 75th anniversary of VJ Day was marked at the weekend.

On Saturday, there was a short wreath-laying service at the war memorial in Spennymoor, remembering those that fought in the Far East after Victory in Europe.

Royal Signals Association member Pete Molloy said: “Victory over Japan brought an end to the Second World War and it is important that we don’t forget what our armed forces endured in the jungles of the Far East fighting against a ruthless enemy.

"Today’s short service was made even more significant when a lady approached me to thank the veterans for putting on the service, because her late father whom died when he was 61, had served in Burma with the Chindits.”

Many people, including town councillors, attended to pay their respects.

Those wanting to watch the service, but not be around people due to the coronavirus pandemic, were able to watch it on social media thanks to resident Allen McGee who live-streamed the occasion for them.

It was followed by an event at the home of 1940s enthusiasts Bob and Pauline Parkins.

Re-enactors wore original uniforms and civilian dress, there was 1940s music and an exhibition of WWII vehicles featuring a 1943 USA Jeep, a rare 1941 WC7 Dodge Command Vehicle complete with winch and a Naval gun emplacement.

Japanese artefacts loaned by private collector Adam Walker ,of the Chikara Dojo martial arts centre, were exhibited and bugler Bob Purvis played The Last Post.