A MENTAL health charity is going ‘inside out’ to start conversations and raise awareness about the importance of talking.

If U Care Share Foundation are calling for people across the country to go ‘Inside Out’ to get them talking about the issues on World Suicide Prevention Day.

Inside Out is a national campaign run by If U Care Share and aims to get more people talking about suicide and mental health.

The charity will do that by encouraging people to wear an item of clothing inside out on Thursday, September 10 – which is World Suicide Prevention Day – and filling social media with the hashtags #AskMeWhy and #InsideOut.

Last year the campaign was a success with a social media reach of more than 19 million, involving celebrities from the world of sport, entertainment and reality TV – including Frank Skinner, Phil Neville, and Dawn French.

This year the charity is aiming to make the campaign bigger than ever while people continue to struggle with their mental health as the country comes out of lockdown and into a recession.

The pandemic has seen fundraising completely drop within the charity whilst demand has skyrocketed, creating a difficult situation.

The charity has seen a significant rise in demand for support services as people struggle whilst being cut off from friends, families, loved ones and support networks.

Now, the charity is encouraging people to sign up to the campaign and to get workplaces, schools and community groups on board to spread the lifesaving message.

Packs are available from the charity’s website so that people can host their very own ‘Inside Out Day’ making it even easier to spread the word and get people talking.

Speaking about the campaign, funding and events manager Dominic McDonough said: “Inside Out is a really easy way to make a huge difference.

“Turning your clothes inside out may seem like a small thing but it can start a conversation that can save a life.

“Now, more than ever, we need to get people talking and reaching out when times are tough.”

To sign up to the If U Care Share campaign, get an Inside Out pack and find out more, visit their website by going to www.ifucareshare.co.uk/inside-out.

Alternatively by going to If U Care Shares’ Facebook page.