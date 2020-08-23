THE end of coal extraction at England's last remaining coal mine this week prompted a look back through our archives, and a package of wonderful images of pit ponies caught our eye.
From pit ponies being paraded at country shows, to one which appears to have been invited in for tea, there are scores of brilliant photographs of County Durham's pit ponies.
There's even the story of one miner from Ferryhill's Dean and Chapter Colliery, who was given 19-year-old Top after requesting a pit pony as a retirement gift.