THE end of coal extraction at England's last dedication coal mine this week prompted a look back through our archives, and a package of wonderful images of pit ponies caught our eye.

From pit ponies being paraded at country shows, to one which appears to have been invited in for tea, there are scores of brilliant photographs of County Durham's pit ponies.

There's even the story of one miner from Ferryhill's Dean and Chapter Colliery, who was given 19-year-old Top after requesting a pit pony as a retirement gift.

These pictures will probably invoke many memories for hundreds of families. If you have any stories behind the pictures, please email jo.kelly@newsquest.co.uk

Major, from Wingate Colliery, was judged best in class at the 1960 Sedgefield Show

George Gatenby with Top in 1966. Mr Gatenby, on retiring from Dean and Chapter Colliery, Ferryhill, requested a pit pony as his retirement gift, and 19-year-old Top, who was said to “follow him all over the pit” was the resulting present. Mr Gatenby, 64, of South Church, had worked in the pits since 1917, and as horse keeper for his last three years

Pit ponies on parade in September 1960 – but where is the show? Our archive doesn’t tell us

Frank Thompson leads Wash, Pride and Freddie after a day of moving tubs at the North Bitchburn Fire and Clay Company, Toronto in 1974

Broker the pit pony leaves Waldridge Colliery as it closed in 1963

Head horsekeeper Alex Poole, bringing pony Duke up to see the spring for ther last time during the last shift at Wheatley Hill Colliery in May 1968

Pit ponies at Chester South Moor Colliery in October 1967

This is simply captioned pit ponies at Waldridge Pit

Blacksmith Ted Hill of Medomsley Colliery in October 1972

Dave and Rock in May 1978 with Alan Grimes and Ralph Tarr, going to Beamish Museum from the home for retired ponies at Villa Real, Consett

Pit ponies at Beamish Mary Colliery, Stanley, saw the light of day for the first time in many years in this picture from April 1966, after the colliery closed. Four ponies had already left the pit, with others to follow, being transferred to other collieries. Tom Hareland, from Darlington, group head horse keeper, is pictured giving Tom a farewell pat

Sacriston Colliery pony handler Jimmy Miller with Smokey, one the last pit ponies of the Durham coalfield, in November 1985

Nelson the pit pony from Bowburn Colliery at a country show in August 1960