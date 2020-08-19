GARDENS have been lifting spirits during lockdown, and now they’re in full bloom.

We asked Northern Echo readers to share photos of their gardens – and what a fantastic response we’ve had.

Green-fingered readers have been sending in stunning images of the plants taking pride of place in their gardens.

To give us a glimpse into your front or back garden, send us some details and pictures to www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/yourgardens

Here are some of the pictures we have received so far.

Margaret Atkinson, of Newton Aycliffe, said when in full bloom, for a small plot, her garden, above, is a sea of colour. It is small, but has a lot of pplants and flowers in pots and is a lovely place to sit on a warm night. Margaret said: “You need to treat gardens like people – look after and nurture them – plants need daily attention.”

Look how fabulous Trevor Lynn’s front garden looks in Howden-le-Wear

Sue Britnell sent in these pictures, above, of her ‘yarden’ in Middlesbrough. Sue said everything can all be done on a budget, bit by bit. Sue made this little water feature, above, and a lovely display of poppies in pots

Patricia Timmins of Darlington sent in two photos, above, of flowers in her garden. Patricia said: “At the moment the bedding plants and gladioli are at their best. Roses were gorgeous, but now sadly past their best. Now is the time to water, water, deadhead, water.” Above is a double flower gladioli and below, a David Austin rose called Gentle Hermione. Pretty much perfect