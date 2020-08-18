TWO motorcylists suffered serious injuries when they crashed head-on into each other near Coundon last night.
A Durham Police spokesperson said the accident happened shortly before 9pm on Chiltern Road in Leeholme.
The spokesperson said: "It is believed both vehicles were travelling towards each other when the vehicle heading northbound overtook a stationary bus. Both bikers then collided.
"The riders were taken to James Cook Hospital with serious injuries with the owner of the Yamaha sustaining life-hanging injuries.
"Officers are now keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision."
Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or with information/dashcam footage should call the Collision Unit on 101 quoting incident number 392 of August 17.