PLANS have been revealed for the next phase of an edge-of-town development with more housing along with shops and business units.

DurhamGate Ltd and social housing organisation Livin have launched online consultation to gather public opinion on the scheme for DurhamGate at Spennymoor, which they say will meet housing need including for older people, bring jobs to the area and create a community hub for the sprawling development.

Planning permission was granted in 2009 to regenerate the land previously occupied by the power tools factory of Stanley Black & Decker, which now has smaller premises to the north of the site, with up to 376 new homes, offices, retail, hotel and community facilities, including a nursery, health centre and public house.

Some of this has been built, including houses, The Fox Cub pub and Livin’s headquarters.

Consultants DPP Planning say the new proposals, for which a planning application will be made to Durham County Council, seeks to ‘refresh the vision for Durhamgate’.

The proposals include a ‘community and retail hub’ at the south-east gateway with a shop, likely to be a food store.

It also features units which could accommodate a cafe, vets, nursery or health centre, gym, hot foot takeaway and office space suited to smaller start-ups and SMEs along with associated infrastructure and landscaping.

Outline permission will also be sought for more houses to the east of Arlington Way.

And a reserved matters application will be made for the design of 39 bungalows for older people.

DPP Planning states: “The outline planning application will consolidate what has been delivered to date and refresh the masterplan so that the site is up to date and deliverable in the current economic climate.

“The redesign responds to the changes in the North-East employment and housing markets since approval of the original indicative masterplan over ten years ago, and the acknowledgement that 440,000sqft of grade A office floorspace is no longer appropriate or deliverable at DurhamGate.”