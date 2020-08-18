A METHODIST Chapel is to be giving a new lease of life as a museum and visitor centre after its closure last year.

An application for full planning permission and listed building consent for the restoration and re-modelling of the Grade II Listed High House Chapel, as been submitted to Durham County Council.

The plans also detail accessibility improvements, the erection of a new, detached, single storey visitor centre building, internal alterations to the existing museum building and the creation of new, off-site car parking facilities.

The original chapel building was built in 1760.

It was extended to form a 2-storey building with a larger gallery in 1872.

Until its closure in September 2019, High House Chapel was the oldest, purpose-built Methodist chapel in the world in continuous use.

It has now been acquired by the Weardale Museum who propose to repair and restore this valuable heritage asset and incorporate the chapel into a new Weardale Heritage Centre.

The repair work includes replacing existing roof coverings and leaking gutters, removing plaster board, replacing broken stone on windowsills and parapet, and the removal of the decaying floor.

The proposed new visitor centre building is located in the old car park which was considered to small to easily manoeuvre a vehicle around easily.

This location also brings additional benefit of eliminating the need for major internal alterations inside the listed buildings in order to provide modern, accessible facilities, leaving the spaces free for visitors to appreciate the interior of the chapel and the museum.

A number of sites are being considered for the new car park, with options for minibuses and disabled parking, with potentially up to 40 spaces. The museum currently has eight.

It is thought that the new centre would create one full time job and six part time jobs. The museum is currently staffed by volunteers.

Durham County Councillor for Weardale John Shuttleworth said: “If money is brought into Weardale and it creates any form of employment that is good news.

“At this point in time there is little good news as we enter a recession. If the building is brought back into use and upgraded, it could be good for the area.”