A MAN has died after a car crash near Heighington in the early hours of Sunday.
The 28-year-old man from Crook, in County Durham, died after his Skoda Fabia left the A68 at Houghton Bank, Heighington at about 1am.
Police are investigating the collision.
A spokesperson for Durham Police said: "It is thought the man was driving north on the A68 at Houghton Bank, Heighington, when he has lost control and collided with a wall."
The car came to rest on its roof around 50metres north west of Walworth Road.
The man, from the Crook area, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who has any dash cam footage of the Skoda or a black BMW which it was believed to be in convoy with.
If you have any information, call 101 quoting incident reference number 28 of August 16.