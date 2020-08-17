A MAN is in hospital fighting for his life following a crash between a car and a HGV.
The man was a passenger in a Vauxhall Astra that was involved in a head-on collision with a DAF lorry on the A68 at Hummerbeck, near West Auckland.
It happened at 9pm on Friday, around 20metres north of Hummerbeck Lane.
After colliding with the HGV, the Astra then struck a brick wall and some wooden fencing.
The 22-year-old passenger was taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, with life-threatening injuries. He remains in a critical but stable condition.
The driver of the vehicle, a 20-year-old man, suffered superficial injuries and was also taken to James Cook University Hospital.
The 66-year-old driver of the HGV was taken to University Hospital of North Durham with minor injuries.
Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who may have been travelling along on the road at the time of the incident with dash cam footage.
Anyone who has any information that could help should call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 442 of August 14.