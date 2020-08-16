A BOYBAND supergroup will be entertaining al fresco diners next month, when a popular County Durham fundraiser returns.

As part of its outdoor summer sessions programme, Hardwick Hall Hotel, at Sedgefield is hosting its 17th annual Oyster Festival on September 11, with a new format to maintain social distancing.

And those heading to the outdoor charity event will be treated to a performance from headliner Boyzlife – made up of hugely successful former boyband members Keith Duffy of Boyzone and Brian McFadden of Westlife fame.

As part of Boyzone, Keith Duffy sold more than 25 million records worldwide with five number one albums, while Brain McFadden enjoyed similar success with Westlife – releasing a string of number one single and albums, followed by international success as a solo artist.

Also joining the pair on the line-up are the Emerald Thieves Purveyors of Fine Irish Music, performing a selection of acoustic and electric covers, along with The Crackpot Band and the return of compere Steve Wallis.

The charity event is sponsored by Great Annual Savings and raises money for the Angel Trust, which provides financial support and services to those in need in Darlington and County Durham.

Hardwick Hall Hotel is part of the Ramside Estates portfolio and owner John Adamson is confident the new set up will put guests’ minds at ease.

He said: “We are incredibly lucky to have a huge outdoor space at the hotel, so that we can hold an event of this size without impacting anyone’s safety or enjoyment.

With so many events up in the air this year, we’re delighted to be able to offer our guests a slice of normality and I am confident that Boyzlife will really make the day something special.

“We have taken a number of precautions to make sure the event is abiding with all of the Government’s guidelines and we hope to be able to raise a huge amount of money for a very deserving cause.”

Tickets cost £120pp plus VAT, with private booth seating for parties of six, and includes a three-course Fruits de Mer menu, with a reception drink and free flowing Guinness, lagers and wine throughout the afternoon.

Visit theoysterfestival.co.uk or to book tickets, call 01740-620253 or email events@hardwickhallhotel.co.uk.