POLICE are searching for a man after he indecently exposed himself to an elderly woman.
Officers from Crook neighbourhood policing team are appealing for information following the incident.
It is believed to have have happened on New Road, in Crook, this morning, at around 10.15am.
A man dressed in black with a hood and face covering allegedly exposed his penis to the woman – who is in her 70s – before making off from the scene into Watergate Estate.
Detectives are now keen to identify and trace the man involved in the incident.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Constable Laws from Durham Police on non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 95 of August 14.
Alternatively, witnesses can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800-555-111.