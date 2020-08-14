DETECTIVES are appealing for information after a council worker was robbed while cutting grass.
The worker was using a Stihl strimmer in Tenters Street, Bishop Auckland, at around 8am on August 5, when he was approached by two men on a scooter who asked to use it.
When he refused, the men threatened the victim who then handed over the equipment.
CCTV in the area shows two men on a grey Vespa-style scooter. Both were wearing dark clothing and had hoods on.
The scooter was last seen in Watling Road before heading in the direction of Woodhouse Close Estate.
PC Dave Taylor, of Bishop Auckland CID, said: “This was clearly a very distressing incident for the victim and not what anyone should have to experience, especially when providing a public service.
“We are keen to speak to anyone who can help us identify the riders or know where the strimmer is so we can bring these men to justice.”
To help call police on 101.