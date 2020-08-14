A MAN who was twice caught on camera fly-tipping despite signs warning of the CCTV has been left hundreds of pounds worse off.

Steven Matthew Gillan was filmed on two occasions within seven days by a camera put in place by Durham County Council as part of its Operation Stop It campaign to reduce fly-tipping.

He now has to pay £320 and has criminal convictions following a prosecution by the council.

Gillan, 59, of St Pauls Road, Trimdon Colliery, pleaded guilty to two counts of depositing controlled waste on land which does not benefit from an environmental permit, at Peterlee Magistrates Court.

The council’s solicitor outlined how the authority had placed a CCTV camera on land beside Fishburn Electrical Substation, at Salters Lane, Trimdon in response to information from a resident of fly-tipping at the site.

The court heard signs warning of the CCTV were placed on Salters Lane.

Yet magistrates were told that on 8 April last year, a council neighbourhood warden found household builders’ waste dumped at the site.

The warden reviewed the footage from the camera which showed two men fly-tipping building waste and rubble from a pick-up vehicle.

Magistrates heard that on 15 April last year, the same warden discovered more waste had been dumped at the site.

He again reviewed footage from the camera and it revealed the same two men fly-tipping more building waste and rubble from the same vehicle.

The court heard the men would have had to drive past the signs warning of the CCTV on each occasion to get to the site where they fly-tipped.

Magistrates were told the vehicle was traced and that one of the men in the footage was spoken to and identified the other as being Gillan.

Attempts were made to interview Gillan and when he did not co-operate a fixed penalty notice was issued. This was not paid and he was taken to court.

In his defence, magistrates were told Gillan had been out of work and was asked to help someone in return for money.

Gillan claimed he was just following orders in order to make money and didn’t know he was doing anything wrong.

The defendant was fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £160 and a victim surcharge of £30.

The other man was prosecuted by the council in September of last year and convicted of two counts of depositing controlled waste on land which does not benefit from an environmental permit.

Operation Stop It sees the council work with partners to reduce fly-tipping by taking enforcement action against offenders and seeking to educate people on the need to dispose of waste responsibly.

Oliver Sherratt, the council’s head of environment, said: “We know residents in County Durham are disgusted by fly-tipping and we feel exactly the same.

“It really is inexcusable as there are so many ways to get rid of waste that will not land you in court, be that taking it to one of our household waste recycling centres free of charge or our bulky waste collections.

“We are committed to continuing to tackle fly-tipping through Operation Stop It and a key part of this is the use of CCTV cameras.

“Thanks to these Mr Gillan now finds himself hundreds of pounds worse off and with criminal convictions and we hope what happened to him serves as warning to anyone tempted to follow his example.”

Information on ways to dispose of waste can be found at durham.gov.uk/recycling