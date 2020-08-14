AN outdoor opera will be held at a County Durham venue this week.
Whistle Stop Opera: Hansel and Gretel is a pop-up show of Humperdinck's bewitching masterpiece from Opera North.
On Thursday, August 20 it will be staged in the grounds of Bowes Museum at Barnard Castle.
Performed by a small group of professional singers and accompanied by an accordion, the mini opera is described by Opera North as the perfect opportunity to experience the magic of opera and suitable for all the family.
The audience will journey through the woods and gorge on the exciting twists and turns of the plot, meeting the characters along the way.
They will need to stay close to the tour guide though, with an evil witch nearby.
There will be outdoor socially-distanced performances at 1pm and 3pm.
Tickets, priced at £6 per person, are limited in accordance with government guidance and need to be booked at ents24.com
Areas for a maximum of five people are available to book, each containing two chairs and one large mat to sit or stand on.
Guests should dress with the weather in mind.