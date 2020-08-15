A SHOW that is the highlight of a towns calendar has been cancelled this year due to Covid restrictions.
Spennymoor Town Council is disappointed to announce that due to the current situation with Covid-19, both the Town Show and the Horticultural Show.
The shows should have happened on Saturday September 6 are cancelled this year.
The town council now hopes the 2021 show will be bigger and better.
The Mayor, Councillor Elizabeth Wood, said: “This is a sad situation as last year it was a fabulous day. The produce, floral, crafting and photography submissions were amazing last year.
"The sun shone, all of the stalls were taken and the entertainment from the likes of Jan Vickers, Joy Carr’s Irish Dance School, Spennymoor Youth Theatre Group and Spennymoor Town Band were fabulous.
"However, we hope to see the Town come together, for a bigger and better show in 2021.”