DETECTIVES are asking the public to keep an eye out for treasured medals awarded to veterans of the First and Second World Wars which were taken during a burglary.

As the nation remembers the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War this weekend, police are trying to trace the thieves responsible for the break-in at an elderly couple’s home.

Ten war medals – including two Africa Stars – were among a haul of property taken in a burglary at the home in West Park Lane, Sedgefield, sometime between July 7 and 8.

It is believed the burglars climbed onto a roof of the property before breaking in through a window.

Other sentimental items also taken include a Timex collectors watch with a brown leather strap and picture of Prince Charles and Diana on dial, two full sovereign gold George V coins, and jewellery including a gold diamond ring, rose gold wedding ring and pearl necklace.

PC Dave Taylor, of Bishop Auckland CID, urged anyone with information to come forward.

He said: “This was a despicable burglary which has left the victims understandably upset by the loss of such sentimental items especially as we prepare to mark VJ Day tomorrow.

“The war medals belong to the victim’s late father and grandfather for their military service in Africa and are unique to them.

“The other items taken are also distinctive and someone must know where they are.

“We are doing everything we can to reunite the stolen items with the family but would urge anyone with information of their whereabouts, or who may be responsible, to come forward.”

If you have any information, call 101 quoting incident reference number 59 of August 8.