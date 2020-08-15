AS THE anniversary of VJ Day approaches County Durham residents are being encouraged to join in national efforts to mark the end of the Second World War.
To commemorate the anniversary of Victory over Japan, Durham County Council will be running a campaign on its social media channels to raise awareness of VJ Day and encourage people to commemorate the event whilst taking social distancing into account.
The campaign will include a vlog highlighting some of the national efforts to mark the end of World War II, including a two minutes silence at 11am on today that residents will be able to take part in.
County Durham residents can also find out how VJ Day was celebrated locally in 1945, thanks to an online exhibition from Durham County Record Office (DCRO).
The DCRO website also brings together headlines from local newspapers, outlining the celebrations that took place on 15 August 1945.