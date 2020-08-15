THE owner of a multi-activity complex including an indoor trampoline park is “bouncing” with news the site’s popular tots’ soft play area can reopen today.

News of the Government’s latest easing of Covid-related restrictions means the majority of facilities at the six-acre Infinite Air multi-activity park, on Belmont Industrial Estate, Durham, are now back up and running.

Managing director Austin Carney spent the lockdown researching how to make the complex a “bio-secure bubble”, spending almost £50,000 adding safety measures to instil users with confidence their visit will be as coronavirus risk-free as possible.

Weeks after reopening the outdoor New Ferens Park all-weather football ground for summer camps and online club training bookings, the introduction of trailblazing antibacterial Safetouch technology on all tables, menus and other touch points has enabled him to open some of the popular indoor facilities, including the trampolining park and Lickety Split ice cream parlour and café.

Foam pits have been removed and replaced with new antibacterial air bags imported from Austria, using technology devised in the ski resorts.

“We have extended our house cleaning and sanitising schedules in an effort to reduce any risk to our guests and ensure their experience is one to remember.

“The centre is treated to a daily ‘fogging’, a sanitising fog spray using two new machines we’ve invested in.

“It eliminates 99.9-per cent of bacterial microbes.

“The Safetouch coating technology allows the areas covered to be touched as many times as required by as many people.

“It ensures the reduction and transmission of 99.99-per cent of all microbes and remain antibacterial resistant for three years.”

Mr Carney said Safetouch technology has been endorsed by the World Health Organisation against coronavirus, SARS and several other infectious diseases.

“We’ve introduced separate entrance and exit points, with everyone arriving asked to use hand sanitiser and then have their temperature checked to ensure no-one comes in above 37.8-degrees.

“We take contact details, with safe-distancing barriers installed the foyer area and a briefing room just to outline the measures in place.”

Having brought back previously furloughed staff in groups of ten a time in recent weeks to prepare the centre to reopen, it is now virtually all hands on deck.

“Until now we couldn’t open the Tots’ area, which was annoying and frustrating when you saw family groups coming in and the little ones being unable to understand why they couldn’t go in the soft play areas.

“So, Thursday’s announcement was fantastic news, perfect for what’s in place.”

He said the all clear to re-open the adjoining indoor Soccarena would be, “the cherry on the cake.”

“It’s been baby-steps. We have capacity for 300 and we’ve been restricting it to 50-an-hour, but we just want our users to feel as safe and comfortable as possible.”

The centre is open from 9am to 5pm during the school holidays, with the ice cream parlour open between 10am and 5.30pm.