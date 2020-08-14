RETURNING to school in September wearing a brand new uniform is a tradition, and one that many families simply cannot afford.

Now a charity would like end uniform poverty for pupils in the North East.

Faith in Our Community is a network of Church-related community projects serving the North-East. They have set up uniform swop-shops and clothing banks which have seen an increase in demand in 2020 due to Covid-19.

The charity is trying to raise £1,000 to buy some uniform to offer them to low income households and those hardest hit by the pandemic.

Families who were previously financially solvent now find themselves facing hardship due to job losses, reduced hours and unsubsidised furlough.

Many parents often go without food, or even borrow from illegal money lenders just to send their children back to school feeling confident.

Children inevitably compare themselves to their peers as they walk through the school gates, which affects their confidence. Parents experiencing financial hardship feel increased pressure and anxiety at this time of year.

Reverend Jennie Sharpe from The Parish of Christchurch in Stockton shares her own past experience as a single parent on a low income, she said: “Extras' are only extras if you can afford them. When you can't then they become much more than that. Sending my children back to school in September without new socks, tights, vests and lunchbox was not going to damage them but it played on my mind and kept me awake at night. I felt guilty that I couldn't provide the things other parents could, I worried they would stand out or even be bullied, in the worst moments I felt like I had failed as a parent."

Claire Ritzen Project Officer for Faith In Our Community, said: “Our most vulnerable communities have been hardest hit by Covid-19. More families are now facing financial crisis due to job losses, and reduced hours.

“Our network hopes to raise awareness of the hardship, stress and anxiety experienced by our neighbours at this time of year. We hope more people will recycle uniforms, and if possible, support us to purchase Back to School packs that will help children to feel brand new for the academic year ahead.”

Jade Turnbull said: “Our preloved children clothing event has and will continue to be a help for families and children in our community. We are pleased and proud to be able to take the stress off these families and supply them with preloved clothing and school uniform.”