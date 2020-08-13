A THIEF who stolen an envelope containing cash is wanted by police.
Officers would like to speak to him following a suspected burglary at The Riding School, in Mill House, Fishburn, on July 1.
It is believed a man drove to the premises in a silver Ford Mondeo at around 5.30pm before entering the building and taking an envelope containing cash from a staff area.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident reference number 115 of July 2.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.