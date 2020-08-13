A GIRLS school has praised students for their quick adaptation to learning from home which helped earn the school a 100 per cent pass rate.

Durham High School for girls paid tribute to its Year 13 pupils for their determination and maturity in achieving a fantastic set of A Level results this year.

Students achieved a 100 per cent pass rate, with almost half of all examination entries awarded the top grades of A*to A and 74 per cent awarded A*to B.

They will now be embarking on a diverse and wide range of courses from optometry and classical civilisation, medicine and law, to drama and theatre arts, psychology, pharmaceutical science and architectural engineering. Other girls will be reading English and philosophy, chemistry, mathematics and geography.

They will also be studying in all corners of the country, with girls headed to St Anne’s College at the University of Oxford, Cardiff University, Warwick University, Bristol University, and the University of Glasgow.

Others are heading to institutions closer to home, including Newcastle University, Durham University and the University of York.

The high flyers among the students included Charlotte Johnston who received 4 A* and is taking a gap year before going to Cambridge.

Lucy Thompson received 3 A*s and is off to Oxford to study French and beginners Italian.

And Kitty Bartlett, who received A* and 2 As, is off to the University of Birmingham to study drama.

Headmistress, Mrs Simone Niblock, praised all the students and staff for their hard work during this tumultuous time.

She said: “We are so proud of our girls for their success, which highlights their adaptability and strength in character in what has been an unprecedented time for everyone.

“We congratulate them on their achievements and wish them well as they embark on the next step of their educational journey.

“We would also like to acknowledge the hard work of our staff, who adapted quickly back in March when the enforced closure of schools led to the development of a virtual teaching programme overnight."

And she added: "We are proud that, as a school community, we did not stop, and we were able to deliver a full summer term curriculum online and on time.”