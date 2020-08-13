STUDENTS who helped out in their community when lockdown hit have managed to score highly with their A-level results.

Pupils from St John’s Catholic School and Sixth Form College, Bishop Auckland continued their studies learning from home whilst helping out in their communities during the pandemic.

Now, their passion for learning and their experience from the community has helped them secure places at prestigious universities around the country.

Jack Nevin, 18, achieved what he needed to read Politics and History at Newcastle University, with A grades in RE, history, and English, and an A* for his extended project.

He was fortunate that he had completed most of his coursework before lockdown in March, so immediately signed up as an NHS volunteer responder, clocking up nearly 1,500 volunteer hours.

He also joined his friend’s father to deliver food parcels to local people who were shielding and earned his John Paul II Gold Award by helping out at the food bank at Woodhouse Close Church and Community Centre.

Jack spent 20 weeks packing bags at the community centre, adding: “It really opened my eyes about how many people rely on food parcels.”

Studying psychology at Durham University is the destination of choice for Filip Kubik, 18, who achieved A grades in physics and RE, and B in English literature.

Mr Kubik volunteers with the Chernobyl Children’s Project UK, and has volunteered as an e-cadet, supporting younger students to use the internet safely and effectively.

18 year-old Jennifer Hindle’s’ passion for environmental issues, and her exceptional results, won her a place on the Earth science course at Newcastle University.

She achieved an A* in Spanish, and A grades in geography, biology, and extended project.

Miss Hindle said: “I’m delighted with my results which give me the chance to follow a career where I can make a difference.

"The staff have been fantastic through all this, and I believe my grades are a reflection of their input.”

Headteacher, Lisa Byron, said: “Our students have faced some real difficulties during these last few months of schooling, but we are very proud of the way they have all risen to the challenge.