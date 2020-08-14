A LONG-SERVING officer has been welcomed by a team as their new sergeant.
Sergeant Angela Drasdo joined Teesdale and Weardale’s neighbourhood policing team on July 27 and is already getting to know her new patch.
She joined Durham Constabulary in 2002 and spent three years serving in the criminal justice unit and the last 16 years as a response officer in Darlington.
Sgt Drasdo has taken over from Sergeant Simon Rogers, who has recently retired.
Speaking about her new role she said: “Rural policing is completely different to what I’ve experienced in response but I love the countryside and making a difference to the people I meet.
“I’m looking forward to getting stuck in and encourage any residents to come and say hello.”
Sgt Drasdo is believed to be Teesdale and Weardale’s first female sergeant on the neighbourhood team.
Inspector Ed Turner said: “I am delighted to welcome Angela to the team and know her wealth of knowledge and experience in policing will be invaluable in helping residents in the Dales.”