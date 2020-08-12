A-LEVEL results can be stressful enough under normal circumstances, never mind during the ‘new normal’, but The Northern Echo wants to help you celebrate your achievements.
We’re asking sixth-formers waking up to their long-awaited A-level results tomorrow to send us pictures with details of grades and school or college, and we’ll share celebrations with our readers across the region.
- A-level students can use grades in mock exams to progress to degree courses
- Students unhappy with A-level grades warned against taking autumn exams
While results are calculated using a predicted grades, which considers how a student would have performed in each subject, had exams taken place, as well as classwork, homework, assignments and coursework, yesterday the Government made eleventh-hour decision to allow A-level and GCSE students in England to use their mock exam results.
