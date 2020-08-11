POLICE are trying to find a number of track danger warning devices which were stolen in County Durham.
Police are warning the devices could be dangerous if mishandled and are appealing for information which may assist them with their inquiries.
A number of the devices have been stolen in Wolsingham, in Weardale.
The incident occurred sometime between 3pm on Friday, August 7, and Monday,August 10, in the area of Wear Bank.
A spokesperson for Weardale Police said: "Officers are now keen to trace the devices which if mishandled can be dangerous and could cause injury.
"If you come into contact with the device or have any information in relation to the incident, please call PC Moore on 101 quoting incident number 244 of August 10."