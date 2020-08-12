THE owner of a dog which attacked a girl visiting her home maintains her opposition to a prosecution which could lead to her pet’s death.
Allison Cairns is accused of being in charge of a dog which caused injury while dangerously out of control.
It follows the attack by her Staffordshire bull terrier, Ozzy, on a child unexpectedly visiting her home in High Street, Willington, on November 30, last year.
Ozzy is already subject of a control order following a previous attack and is now in the keeping of police until the outcome of the case, later this month.
Lorraine Mustard, for Ms Cairns, said she maintains that an arrangement was in place so friends and family would forewarn her if they planned to visit.
The defendant, 42, was bailed to return for the trial, in the week of August 24.