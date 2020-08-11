AN ELECTRIC distribution company is hosting a festival to get the bring the best technology to the forefront of business.
Northern Powergrid is hosting its first ever Festival of Innovation and Ideas to demonstrate some of the cutting-edge technologies that deliver safe energy to customers and support network decarbonisation.
Starting on tomorrow, August 12, the online festival will showcase the innovative projects that are helping Northern Powergrid maintain, improve and strengthen the local power infrastructure across the region.
From data mapping to the latest in drone technology – this festival will demonstrate technologies that will cut carbon across the UK.
Siobhan Barton, Head of Stakeholder Relations at Northern Powergrid said: “These interactive webinars will allow customers to directly interact with the experts responsible for delivering safe, reliable and clean power to their homes and businesses. We want to empower customers with the knowledge of how their energy network is going to evolve as it continues to lower carbon emissions, protect the environment and ensure that everyone across the region can access resilient clean power.”
The online sessions will be hosted by Northern Powergrid’s experts and engineers and will give customers and stakeholders the chance to ask questions, suggest new ideas and engage with specialists about new technologies and the impact they will have on the network.