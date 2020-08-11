WITH mass gathering banned under the Covid-19 restriction many running events have been cancelled including the world famous Great North Run.
Now there is a new way for keen runners to take part in the run, in support of the Mind Mental Health charity
The Official Virtual Great North Run will take place on Sunday 13 September 2020.
Participants will start their own virtual race at the same time, complete the 13.1 mile distance they choose supported by the Great North Run App that will provide an innovative virtual experience including audio clips of the Great North Run sounds for that real Great North Run experience.
Participants will be tracked throughout their virtual race and will be able to view their results after the race has finished. Entry is free but participants will be able to purchase a unique merchandise.