THREE groups supporting young people are in with a chance of winning £100,000 in a housebuilder’s charity competition.

Persimmon Homes Durham has shortlisted the good causes to represent the region in its Building Futures scheme, which will give away £1 million nationally this year to projects that benefit under-18s.

The groups have been selected from three categories targeting grassroots sports groups, health organisations and arts and education projects.

Children in Nature, in Bearpark, will represent the arts and education category at the national final, Tyne and Wear Riding for the Disabled has been selected to represent sport and Howden’s Willow Bank Hospice health.

The Children in Nature community-led project will develop educational opportunities for children and young people, taking learning completely outdoors.

Tyne and Wear RDA provides a unique form of therapy, fitness, skills development and opportunities for achievement, through our riding and stable activities. RDA is an inclusive and diverse organisation and welcomes clients with physical and learning disabilities and autism, and all the group's work is supported by volunteers.

The Willow Burn Children and Young People’s Bereavement Service offers one-to-one counselling to children and young people who are experiencing grief, loss and bereavement.

Counsellors also work with the wider community in schools and other organisations, providing teacher training and guidance on bereavement, as well as working with groups of children and young people who are experiencing grief and loss.

One initiative from each category will go on to win £100,000 each through a national award scheme to be decided by a public vote.

There will be a £50,000 second prize and a £20,000 third prize in each sector, while the remaining 87 shortlisted projects will each receive £5,000.

Online voting opened on Monday 27 July and runs until midnight on September 18. The winners will be announced at York Racecourse on Tuesday, October 6.