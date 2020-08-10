WHAT better reason for a care home resident to finally see her family after months on lockdown than her 100th birthday?
And that was exactly what Ivy Beddell got to do when she celebrated the milestone at HC-One’s Lothian House, in Spennymoor.
Mrs Beddell was reunited with her son and daughter-in-law when staff set up a gazebo in the home's front garden last month, so they could be together but stick to social distancing rules.
The 100-year-old has a large family so other relatives stood in the car park and sang happy birthday to her with banners, balloons and bells while residents waved and cheered from the windows above.
Mrs Beddell said: “I have been spoilt, thank you so much to everyone who organised this for me and my family.”
The day finished with a tea party and cake with staff at residents.
Home manager Jill Morton-Carr said: “It was lovely to see Ivy's face light up when she saw her son and daughter-in-law.”